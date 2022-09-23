Who are the Institutional Holders in Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) is -52.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.10 and a high of $27.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $9.64, the stock is -4.59% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61.69 million and changing -0.72% at the moment leaves the stock -37.63% off its SMA200. CCL registered -59.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.32%.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.10%, and is -11.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 5.95% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $11.99B and $5.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.67. Distance from 52-week low is 19.01% and -64.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.10%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 35.90% this year

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.14B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 9.82%.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $11.76 per share for a total of $1.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 28 that DONALD ARNOLD W (President & CEO) sold a total of 95,796 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 28 and was made at $19.08 per share for $1.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.37 million shares of the CCL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Bernstein David (CFO & CAO) disposed off 7,670 shares at an average price of $21.38 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 109,332 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is trading -41.17% down over the past 12 months and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) that is -44.92% lower over the same period. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -44.68% down on the 1-year trading charts.