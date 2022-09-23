Who are the Institutional Holders in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) is -86.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $0.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CSCW stock was last observed hovering at around $0.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.07, the stock is -35.75% and -43.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.14 million and changing 0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -72.37% off its SMA200. CSCW registered -92.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.77%.

The stock witnessed a -43.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.81%, and is -6.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.54% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $12.79M and $13.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.62% and -93.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.50%).

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Analyst Forecasts

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 187.19M, and float is at 160.18M with Short Float at 6.20%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.