Who are the Institutional Holders in Vale S.A. (VALE)?

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -0.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.92 and a high of $20.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $13.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51% off its average median price target of $17.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.44% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -13.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.64, the stock is 5.25% and 5.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40.51 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -11.63% off its SMA200. VALE registered -15.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.08%.

The stock witnessed a -0.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.10%, and is 4.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 3.46% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 74316 employees, a market worth around $65.42B and $47.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.26 and Fwd P/E is 4.84. Profit margin for the company is 41.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.86% and -34.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vale S.A. (VALE) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 284.50% this year

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.67B, and float is at 4.33B with Short Float at 0.56%.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -16.21% down over the past 12 months and ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT) that is -28.44% lower over the same period.