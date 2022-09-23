Who is the Top Investor In Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA)?

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) is -91.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.60 and a high of $22.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AVYA stock was last observed hovering at around $1.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $0.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -307.5% lower than the price target low of $0.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.63, the stock is -4.09% and 9.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.93 million and changing -3.55% at the moment leaves the stock -82.60% off its SMA200. AVYA registered -91.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.67%.

The stock witnessed a 46.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -56.65%, and is -4.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.96% over the week and 20.77% over the month.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has around 8063 employees, a market worth around $127.97M and $2.77B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 173.40% and -92.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) is a “Underweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 97.30% this year

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.60M, and float is at 71.43M with Short Float at 33.52%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by King Theodore Walker Cheng-De, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that King Theodore Walker Cheng-De bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $0.68 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11.0 million shares.

Avaya Holdings Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Spears Stephen (EVP and Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 23,748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $20.58 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38733.0 shares of the AVYA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, CHIRICO JAMES M (President & CEO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $21.09 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 915,376 shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA).