Who is the Top Investor In Netflix Inc. (NFLX)?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is -60.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $162.71 and a high of $700.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NFLX stock was last observed hovering at around $236.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $235.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.59% off the consensus price target high of $399.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -50.99% lower than the price target low of $157.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $237.05, the stock is 3.11% and 4.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.98 million and changing 0.08% at the moment leaves the stock -25.56% off its SMA200. NFLX registered -59.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.70%.

The stock witnessed a 5.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.46%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) has around 11300 employees, a market worth around $103.33B and $31.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.18 and Fwd P/E is 22.01. Profit margin for the company is 16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.69% and -66.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Netflix Inc. (NFLX) is a “Hold”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 25 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/18/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.30% this year

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 444.56M, and float is at 438.24M with Short Float at 2.17%.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Netflix Inc. (NFLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HASTINGS REED, the company’s Co-CEO. SEC filings show that HASTINGS REED bought 4,540 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 28 at a price of $375.97 per share for a total of $1.71 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.16 million shares.

Netflix Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that HASTINGS REED (Co-CEO) bought a total of 46,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $390.08 per share for $18.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.15 million shares of the NFLX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 17, Hoag Jay C (Director) disposed off 2,472 shares at an average price of $700.19 for $1.73 million. The insider now directly holds 460,005 shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX).

Netflix Inc. (NFLX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading 4.72% up over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -41.17% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -42.04% down on the 1-year trading charts.