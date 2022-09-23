Who is the Top Investor In Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)?

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) is -59.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $17.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OCGN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 87.73% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 47.43% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.84, the stock is -23.71% and -27.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.06 million and changing -4.66% at the moment leaves the stock -39.82% off its SMA200. OCGN registered -75.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.86%.

The stock witnessed a -28.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.56%, and is -22.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 7.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 10.18% and -89.58% from its 52-week high.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.30% this year

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 215.86M, and float is at 213.15M with Short Float at 21.27%.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Castillo Kirsten, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Castillo Kirsten sold 42,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $2.91 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50000.0 shares.

Ocugen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 18 that Kumar Ramesh (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 18 and was made at $2.57 per share for $19275.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the OCGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Musunuri Shankar (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $2.72 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 752,540 shares of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN).