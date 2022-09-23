Who is the Top Investor In Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT)?

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is -71.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.02 and a high of $46.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.71% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 47.17% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.34, the stock is -10.38% and -14.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.85 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -50.74% off its SMA200. RIOT registered -77.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.58%.

The stock witnessed a -10.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.34%, and is -14.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 7.96% over the month.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has around 335 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $308.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.42. Distance from 52-week low is 57.71% and -86.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.70%).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 71.90% this year

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.54M, and float is at 151.16M with Short Float at 15.97%.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by D’Ambrosio Lance Varro, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that D’Ambrosio Lance Varro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $6.69 per share for a total of $66900.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3750.0 shares.

Riot Blockchain Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 07 that Marleau Hubert (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 07 and was made at $17.73 per share for $44325.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Brooks Megan M. (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $25.91 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 69,462 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -86.64% down over the past 12 months.