Who is the Top Investor In Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB)?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) is -64.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $16.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RKLB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 78.45% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 33.69% higher than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.31, the stock is -19.27% and -16.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.43 million and changing -12.40% at the moment leaves the stock -40.99% off its SMA200. RKLB registered -70.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.80%.

The stock witnessed a -19.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.90%, and is -15.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) has around 758 employees, a market worth around $2.04B and $128.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.10% and -74.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.80%).

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.20% this year

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 464.72M, and float is at 368.53M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Donnell Shaun, the company’s EVP – Global Operations. SEC filings show that O’Donnell Shaun sold 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $5.63 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.71 million shares.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that GRIFFIN MICHAEL D (Director) sold a total of 456,190 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $5.62 per share for $2.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the RKLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Spice Adam C. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 41,508 shares at an average price of $5.25 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 1,796,016 shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB).