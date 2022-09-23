Who is the Top Investor In Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF)?

Wolfspeed Inc. (NYSE: WOLF) is -1.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.07 and a high of $142.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WOLF stock was last observed hovering at around $120.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -10.3%.

Currently trading at $109.83, the stock is -4.99% and 12.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -8.57% at the moment leaves the stock 16.25% off its SMA200. WOLF registered 27.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.11%.

The stock witnessed a -1.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.61%, and is -6.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.47% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has around 4017 employees, a market worth around $13.27B and $746.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 63.56. Profit margin for the company is -26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.13% and -22.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.10%).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.73M, and float is at 123.41M with Short Float at 7.47%.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $120.34 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Dorchak Glenda (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $75.79 per share for $75794.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7591.0 shares of the WOLF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, LE DUY LOAN T (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $75.23 for $75230.0. The insider now directly holds 22,540 shares of Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF).

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -42.75% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -4.59% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -7.01% down on the 1-year trading charts.