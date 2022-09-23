Who is the Top Investor In Zomedica Corp. (ZOM)?

Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) is -29.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $0.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZOM stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.20 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.67% off the consensus price target high of $1.20 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 81.67% higher than the price target low of $1.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is -11.63% and -21.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.02 million and changing -5.37% at the moment leaves the stock -26.04% off its SMA200. ZOM registered -58.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.45%.

The stock witnessed a -21.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.75%, and is -12.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.46% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $206.47M and $12.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 22.86% and -65.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.80%).

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 58.60% this year

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 979.90M, and float is at 965.42M with Short Float at 8.62%.

Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by POWERS JOHNNY D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that POWERS JOHNNY D bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $0.45 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.5 million shares.