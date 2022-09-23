XPeng Inc. (XPEV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -72.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.92 and a high of $56.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $14.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $13.74, the stock is -17.87% and -35.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23.38 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock -53.75% off its SMA200. XPEV registered -62.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -52.75%.

The stock witnessed a -26.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.33%, and is -11.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.45% over the week and 6.17% over the month.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 13978 employees, a market worth around $12.60B and $4.17B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.29% and -75.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 854.28M, and float is at 601.53M with Short Float at 3.99%.