Analysts suggest Arrival (ARVL) could spike 83.99% in a year

Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) is -88.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.82 and a high of $17.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARVL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.93 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.99% off the consensus price target high of $5.37 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 41.5% higher than the price target low of $1.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.86, the stock is -18.24% and -35.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.36 million and changing 2.63% at the moment leaves the stock -72.14% off its SMA200. ARVL registered -93.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.06%.

The stock witnessed a -29.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.08%, and is -14.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.68% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.72% and -95.23% from its 52-week high.

Arrival (ARVL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrival (ARVL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arrival is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -400.00% this year.

Arrival (ARVL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 486.07M, and float is at 195.07M with Short Float at 12.50%.