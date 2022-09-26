Are we looking at the next big move in Aramark (ARMK)?

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) is -8.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.74 and a high of $39.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARMK stock was last observed hovering at around $34.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.13% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.64% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.24% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.58, the stock is -8.11% and -4.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -3.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.18% off its SMA200. ARMK registered 1.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.00%.

The stock witnessed a -8.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.77%, and is -10.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.97% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Aramark (ARMK) has around 248300 employees, a market worth around $8.95B and $15.49B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.84% and -15.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Aramark (ARMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aramark (ARMK) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aramark is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.40% this year.

Aramark (ARMK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.56M, and float is at 255.65M with Short Float at 3.16%.

Aramark (ARMK) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Aramark (ARMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times.

Aramark (ARMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is trading -2.96% down over the past 12 months and UniFirst Corporation (UNF) that is -22.13% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -37.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.