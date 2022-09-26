Are we looking at the next big move in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN)?

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) is 10.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.01 and a high of $151.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHVN stock was last observed hovering at around $151.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $148.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.95% off the consensus price target high of $158.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.2% lower than the price target low of $148.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $151.76, the stock is 0.96% and 2.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 14.87% off its SMA200. BHVN registered 11.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.34%.

The stock witnessed a 2.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.54%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.32% over the week and 0.41% over the month.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has around 928 employees, a market worth around $10.83B and $859.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.08% and 0.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-168.90%).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.04M, and float is at 62.37M with Short Float at 7.10%.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bailey Gregory,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Bailey Gregory bought 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $148.04 per share for a total of $5.63 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.58 million shares.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 10 that Clark George C. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 10 and was made at $141.50 per share for $0.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4065.0 shares of the BHVN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Clark George C. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 9,375 shares at an average price of $117.01 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 6,015 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is -78.06% lower over the past 12 months.