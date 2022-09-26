Asana Inc. (ASAN) Is Down -72.29% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) is -72.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.19 and a high of $145.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASAN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.95% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -37.73% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.66, the stock is -6.51% and -5.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -43.82% off its SMA200. ASAN registered -83.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$12.38.

The stock witnessed a 5.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.06%, and is -14.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 8.16% over the month.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has around 1666 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $467.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.61% and -85.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.60%).

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Asana Inc. (ASAN) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Asana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/14/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 191.35M, and float is at 54.81M with Short Float at 27.53%.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACEY ELEANOR B,the company’sGC, Corporate Secretary. SEC filings show that LACEY ELEANOR B sold 303 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 22 at a price of $22.91 per share for a total of $6942.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Asana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Wan Tim M (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 4,754 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $23.60 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the ASAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 21, LACEY ELEANOR B (GC, Corporate Secretary) disposed off 1,855 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $43782.0. The insider now directly holds 168,607 shares of Asana Inc. (ASAN).