BRF S.A. (BRFS) down -37.41% since start of the year

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) is -37.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRFS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $4.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.76% off the consensus price target high of $5.92 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -2.4% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.56, the stock is -14.38% and -15.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.78 million and changing -5.88% at the moment leaves the stock -21.81% off its SMA200. BRFS registered -43.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.48%.

The stock witnessed a -20.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.23%, and is -7.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) has around 100000 employees, a market worth around $2.99B and $9.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.10. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.30% and -50.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BRF S.A. (BRFS) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BRF S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 722.03M with Short Float at 1.82%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -8.11% down over the past 12 months and Unilever PLC (UL) that is -20.07% lower over the same period. Seaboard Corporation (SEB) is -15.80% down on the 1-year trading charts.