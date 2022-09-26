Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) 2022 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 52.63% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) is -2.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $64.94 and a high of $84.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CP stock was last observed hovering at around $71.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $112.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.63% off the consensus price target high of $147.83 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 30.17% higher than the price target low of $100.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.02, the stock is -7.53% and -9.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.04 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -5.83% off its SMA200. CP registered 6.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.67%.

The stock witnessed a -13.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.79%, and is -4.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.24% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) has around 12711 employees, a market worth around $89.24B and $8.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.16 and Fwd P/E is 15.48. Profit margin for the company is 29.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.82% and -16.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 929.90M, and float is at 929.70M with Short Float at 1.56%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading -10.13% down over the past 12 months and Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) that is -4.50% lower over the same period. CSX Corporation (CSX) is -8.37% down on the 1-year trading charts.