Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 100.49% Change This Year

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE: CRK) is 100.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.88 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.89% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.32% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -35.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.22, the stock is -15.72% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing -10.44% at the moment leaves the stock 20.60% off its SMA200. CRK registered 82.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.23%.

The stock witnessed a -17.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.97%, and is -14.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 6.07% over the month.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $2.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.60 and Fwd P/E is 3.23. Profit margin for the company is 11.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.76% and -26.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -188.70% this year.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 232.04M, and float is at 80.52M with Short Float at 20.65%.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOSTER MORRIS E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FOSTER MORRIS E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $16.06 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Comstock Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 22 that FOSTER MORRIS E (Director) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 22 and was made at $18.18 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, ALLISON M JAY (Chairman & CEO) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $19.50 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds 1,690,813 shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK).

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading 72.03% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 43.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.