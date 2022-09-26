D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:DHI Stock Is Going Next

D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE: DHI) is -34.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.25 and a high of $110.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHI stock was last observed hovering at around $70.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $71.42, the stock is -0.40% and -3.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -10.38% off its SMA200. DHI registered -18.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.40%.

The stock witnessed a -4.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.51%, and is 0.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) has around 11788 employees, a market worth around $24.65B and $31.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.59 and Fwd P/E is 5.12. Profit margin for the company is 17.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.54% and -35.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.60%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 78.00% this year.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.80M, and float is at 305.88M with Short Float at 3.74%.

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUCHANAN MICHAEL R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BUCHANAN MICHAEL R sold 2,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $71.50 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3378.0 shares.

D.R. Horton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that Hewatt Michael W (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $77.07 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1067.0 shares of the DHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 22, Odom Aron M. (VP, Controller and PAO) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $77.72 for $0.39 million. The insider now directly holds 3,024 shares of D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI).

D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lennar Corporation (LEN) that is trading -22.55% down over the past 12 months. Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) is -13.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.