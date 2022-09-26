Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FANG Stock Is Going Next

Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) is 10.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.51 and a high of $159.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FANG stock was last observed hovering at around $126.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -11.34% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.91% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 19.44% higher than the price target low of $143.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $115.20, the stock is -13.72% and -8.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing -8.96% at the moment leaves the stock -8.40% off its SMA200. FANG registered 35.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.62%.

The stock witnessed a -15.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.07%, and is -13.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.77% over the week and 3.69% over the month.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) has around 870 employees, a market worth around $22.50B and $9.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.38 and Fwd P/E is 4.70. Profit margin for the company is 42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.34% and -27.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) is a “Buy”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamondback Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.40% this year.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.84M, and float is at 176.89M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes,the company’sPresident & CFO. SEC filings show that Van’t Hof Matthew Kaes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $160.00 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61334.0 shares.

Diamondback Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Stice Travis D. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $150.01 per share for $4.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the FANG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Dick Teresa L. (CAO, Exec. VP, Assist. Sec.) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $152.22 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 57,308 shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG).

Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading 50.36% up over the past 12 months and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) that is 43.98% higher over the same period. Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is 82.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.