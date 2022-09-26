Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:DBGI Stock Is Going Next

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) is -95.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.10 and a high of $6.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DBGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.10, the stock is -21.11% and -26.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.87 million and changing -3.89% at the moment leaves the stock -88.45% off its SMA200. DBGI registered -96.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -93.70%.

The stock witnessed a -35.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.46%, and is -12.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.63% over the week and 11.11% over the month.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $5.72M and $13.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1.40% and -98.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-259.50%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -311.60% this year.

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.64M, and float is at 49.96M with Short Float at 5.33%.