ESTE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Now

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is 2.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.30 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESTE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.62% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.75% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.24, the stock is -23.18% and -20.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.96 million and changing -7.57% at the moment leaves the stock -19.01% off its SMA200. ESTE registered 28.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.26%.

The stock witnessed a -28.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.80%, and is -20.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $923.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.57 and Fwd P/E is 1.74. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.42% and -49.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 256.80% this year.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.29M, and float is at 72.31M with Short Float at 17.71%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lodzinski Frank Alan,the company’sExecutive Chairman. SEC filings show that Lodzinski Frank Alan sold 26,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 14 at a price of $11.05 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 06 that Joliat Jay Frederick (Director) bought a total of 20,237 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 06 and was made at $11.66 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90000.0 shares of the ESTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 21, Lumpkin Mark Jr (EVP and CFO) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $16.47 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 208,253 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 44.48% up over the past 12 months and Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is 37.88% higher over the same period. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is 72.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.