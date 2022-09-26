Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is -49.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.70 and a high of $217.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXPE stock was last observed hovering at around $92.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.74% off its average median price target of $131.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.75% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are 16.28% higher than the price target low of $109.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.26, the stock is -12.31% and -12.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.95 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -37.99% off its SMA200. EXPE registered -45.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.20%.

The stock witnessed a -14.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.83%, and is -10.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 4.19% over the month.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $14.50B and $10.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.52 and Fwd P/E is 9.74. Profit margin for the company is 3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.89% and -58.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Expedia Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 90.50% this year.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 157.29M, and float is at 151.32M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Insider Activity

A total of 83 insider transactions have happened at Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dolgen Jonathan L,the company’sDirector Emeritus. SEC filings show that Dolgen Jonathan L sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $101.55 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37779.0 shares.

Expedia Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that Soliday Lance A (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 636 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $114.04 per share for $72532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8949.0 shares of the EXPE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Menendez-Cambo Patricia (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $123.87 for $99097.0. The insider now directly holds 1,274 shares of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) that is trading -32.54% down over the past 12 months and Tripadvisor Inc. (TRIP) that is -37.61% lower over the same period. MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) is 17.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.