First Solar Inc. (FSLR): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FSLR Stock Is Going Next

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 48.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.60 and a high of $140.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $131.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.92%.

Currently trading at $129.85, the stock is -0.87% and 17.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing -1.46% at the moment leaves the stock 53.81% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 38.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.27%.

The stock witnessed a 9.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.31%, and is -4.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $14.05B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 73.57 and Fwd P/E is 55.14. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.87% and -7.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.40% this year.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.59M, and float is at 95.86M with Short Float at 4.55%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KENNEDY R CRAIG,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KENNEDY R CRAIG sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $134.62 per share for a total of $80772.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19185.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Gloeckler Markus (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 465 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $118.74 per share for $55214.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1373.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 17, Gloeckler Markus (Chief Technology Officer) disposed off 478 shares at an average price of $115.14 for $55037.0. The insider now directly holds 1,373 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is -8.91% down on the 1-year trading charts.