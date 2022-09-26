Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -0.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.95 and a high of $31.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.9% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.21% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -3.12% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.75, the stock is -6.81% and -4.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.89 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock -2.63% off its SMA200. FLR registered 55.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.02%.

The stock witnessed a -11.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.34%, and is -6.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.41% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 40582 employees, a market worth around $3.64B and $12.68B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.94. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.55% and -20.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -159.20% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 140.82M with Short Float at 10.43%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROSE MATTHEW K,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ROSE MATTHEW K bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $25.63 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80764.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 11 that HACKETT JAMES T (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 11 and was made at $25.84 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, HACKETT JAMES T (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $25.46 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading -8.91% down over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -51.36% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 8.56% up on the 1-year trading charts.