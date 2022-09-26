Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) is -39.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.74 and a high of $8.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is -9.08% and -4.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.45 million and changing -8.52% at the moment leaves the stock -32.17% off its SMA200. GOL registered -55.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.82%.

The stock witnessed a -18.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is -4.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.00% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) has around 14290 employees, a market worth around $684.30M and $2.21B in sales. Fwd P/E is 86.90. Profit margin for the company is -49.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.22% and -56.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-226.30%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.70% this year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 202.61M, and float is at 168.33M with Short Float at 3.07%.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -31.86% down over the past 12 months. Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is -18.45% down on the 1-year trading charts.