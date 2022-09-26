HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) is -9.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $78.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HDB stock was last observed hovering at around $61.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.15% off its average median price target of $67.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.51% off the consensus price target high of $79.16 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -8.08% lower than the price target low of $54.56 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.97, the stock is -7.23% and -5.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing -3.52% at the moment leaves the stock -3.90% off its SMA200. HDB registered -20.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -3.01%.

The stock witnessed a -6.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.01%, and is -9.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has around 141579 employees, a market worth around $103.58B and $16.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.96 and Fwd P/E is 16.61. Profit margin for the company is 29.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.52% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is a “Buy”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 31 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HDFC Bank Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.85B, and float is at 1.83B with Short Float at 0.15%.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) that is trading 9.81% up over the past 12 months.