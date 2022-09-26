Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) is -52.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.31 and a high of $28.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HPP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.65% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 9.69% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.74, the stock is -11.50% and -16.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.3 million and changing -0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -43.69% off its SMA200. HPP registered -56.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.63%.

The stock witnessed a -14.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.90%, and is -9.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.41% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) has around 560 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $964.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.85% and -59.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -775.00% this year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.82M, and float is at 137.88M with Short Float at 4.78%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HARRIS ROBERT L II,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that HARRIS ROBERT L II bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 20 at a price of $12.31 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51013.0 shares.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 20 that GLASER JONATHAN M (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 20 and was made at $12.28 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21500.0 shares of the HPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Barton Christopher James (EVP,Development & Capital Inv) disposed off 14,671 shares at an average price of $24.63 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 58,812 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP).

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veris Residential Inc. (VRE) that is trading -29.75% down over the past 12 months and Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) that is -44.65% lower over the same period. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) is -13.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.