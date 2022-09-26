International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analysis & Forecast for 2022

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is -8.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $114.56 and a high of $144.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IBM stock was last observed hovering at around $125.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.6% off its average median price target of $140.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.72% off the consensus price target high of $163.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -6.7% lower than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $122.71, the stock is -4.31% and -6.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.17 million and changing -2.07% at the moment leaves the stock -7.11% off its SMA200. IBM registered -6.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.06%.

The stock witnessed a -7.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.62%, and is -3.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) has around 307600 employees, a market worth around $113.18B and $59.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.21. Distance from 52-week low is 7.11% and -15.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

International Business Machines Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 903.18M, and float is at 902.32M with Short Float at 2.64%.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FARR DAVID N,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that FARR DAVID N bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 15 at a price of $125.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

International Business Machines Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Del Bene Robert F (VP, Controller) sold a total of 1,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $139.04 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15062.0 shares of the IBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINE (10% Owner) disposed off 22,301,536 shares at an average price of $13.95 for $311.11 million. The insider now directly holds 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM).

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -20.58% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -30.08% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -30.08% down on the 1-year trading charts.