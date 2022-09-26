Is Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) a good stock to buy now?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) is -39.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $14.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.
Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -12.76% and -13.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -27.31% off its SMA200. CLM registered -33.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.39%.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
The stock witnessed a -17.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.42%, and is -8.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.72% over the month.
Current P/E ratio is 4.60. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -41.69% from its 52-week high.
.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Top Institutional Holders
The shares outstanding are 204.57M, and float is at 204.52M with Short Float at 3.71%.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Insider Activity
A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.