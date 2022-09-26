Is Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) a good stock to buy now?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSE: CLM) is -39.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.60 and a high of $14.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CLM stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $8.60, the stock is -12.76% and -13.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.88 million and changing -3.48% at the moment leaves the stock -27.31% off its SMA200. CLM registered -33.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.39%.

The stock witnessed a -17.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.42%, and is -8.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 4.60. Distance from 52-week low is 13.16% and -41.69% from its 52-week high.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 204.57M, and float is at 204.52M with Short Float at 3.71%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (CLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.