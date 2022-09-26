Is EQRx Inc. (EQRX) a good stock to buy now?

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -33.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.63 and a high of $9.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 17.82% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is -8.16% and -10.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock -8.63% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -54.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.18%.

The stock witnessed a -15.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.94%, and is -1.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.73% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 71.86% and -54.75% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 58.40% this year.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 473.06M, and float is at 405.10M with Short Float at 4.53%.