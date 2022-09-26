Is Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) a good stock to buy now?

Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) is -52.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.02 and a high of $159.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRPT stock was last observed hovering at around $45.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $45.37, the stock is 7.99% and -2.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing -0.22% at the moment leaves the stock -39.92% off its SMA200. FRPT registered -69.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.39%.

The stock witnessed a -4.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.97%, and is 11.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.30% over the week and 6.59% over the month.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $501.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.96% and -71.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.40%).

Freshpet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/07/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -762.70% this year.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.82M, and float is at 46.10M with Short Float at 12.52%.

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Freshpet Inc. (FRPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weise Stephen,the company’sEVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain. SEC filings show that Weise Stephen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $68.00 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Freshpet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Weise Stephen (EVP Manufacturing &SupplyChain) sold a total of 4,351 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $105.73 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FRPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 29, NORRIS CHARLES A (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $110.03 for $0.55 million. The insider now directly holds 30,173 shares of Freshpet Inc. (FRPT).

Freshpet Inc. (FRPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading -65.79% down over the past 12 months. Post Holdings Inc. (POST) is 18.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.