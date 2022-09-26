Is HEXO Corp. (HEXO) a good stock to buy now?

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ: HEXO) is -75.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $2.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.04% off the consensus price target high of $0.27 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -41.67% lower than the price target low of $0.12 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -14.85% and -17.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.9 million and changing -0.35% at the moment leaves the stock -60.45% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -91.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.35%.

The stock witnessed a -17.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.02%, and is -11.58% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.15% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) has around 1277 employees, a market worth around $105.52M and $187.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -0.18% and -91.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/19/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 87.30% this year.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 601.40M, and float is at 442.17M with Short Float at 3.87%.