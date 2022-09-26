Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -84.96% Change This Year

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (NASDAQ: JZ) is -84.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.71 and a high of $186.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JZ stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $2.82, the stock is -45.07% and -45.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.16 million and changing 4.06% at the moment leaves the stock -45.07% off its SMA200.

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $14.10M and $473.25M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.33. Distance from 52-week low is 4.06% and -98.48% from its 52-week high.

.

Jianzhi Education Technology Gr (JZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.55M, and float is at 9.98M with Short Float at 0.01%.