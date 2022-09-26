KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) – The 34.49% Upside Potential Remains

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) is -41.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.28 and a high of $83.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KKR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.22% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.14% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 24.33% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.89, the stock is -11.93% and -15.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.8 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -23.44% off its SMA200. KKR registered -31.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.92%.

The stock witnessed a -17.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.64%, and is -9.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) has around 3238 employees, a market worth around $38.79B and $10.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.75. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.88% and -47.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KKR & Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 116.10% this year.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 859.83M, and float is at 739.13M with Short Float at 1.31%.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KKR Group Partnership L.P.,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that KKR Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $81.08 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

KKR & Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 16 that Sorkin David (General Counsel and Secretary) sold a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 16 and was made at $56.94 per share for $3.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.47 million shares of the KKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, Cohler Matt (Director) acquired 18,710 shares at an average price of $52.99 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 86,837 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR).

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blackstone Inc. (BX) that is trading -34.30% down over the past 12 months and Morgan Stanley (MS) that is -21.28% lower over the same period. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is -22.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.