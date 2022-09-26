Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) down -41.87% since start of the year

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) is -41.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.87 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LICY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 27.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is -15.12% and -17.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock -24.63% off its SMA200. LICY registered -47.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.99%.

The stock witnessed a -23.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.44%, and is -3.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.27% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $1.06B and $14.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -1.36% and -59.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.00%).

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 174.38M, and float is at 136.66M with Short Float at 6.41%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times.