Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Is Down -10.75% in 2022 With Lots of Room to Run

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) is -10.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.89 and a high of $41.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LAC stock was last observed hovering at around $27.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.19% off its average median price target of $38.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.05% off the consensus price target high of $41.29 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -13.74% lower than the price target low of $22.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.99, the stock is -11.81% and -5.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.65 million and changing -4.38% at the moment leaves the stock -4.50% off its SMA200. LAC registered 18.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.32%.

The stock witnessed a -18.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.11%, and is -8.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.65% over the week and 5.92% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 57.63. Distance from 52-week low is 37.59% and -37.46% from its 52-week high.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lithium Americas Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/14/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.30% this year.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.52M, and float is at 111.74M with Short Float at 7.98%.