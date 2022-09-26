Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) is -38.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.83 and a high of $50.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MRVI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.52% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.82, the stock is 14.34% and 5.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.29 million and changing 5.17% at the moment leaves the stock -17.24% off its SMA200. MRVI registered -47.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.72%.

The stock witnessed a 10.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.24%, and is 10.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $6.27B and $920.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.54 and Fwd P/E is 29.58. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.21% and -48.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (58.30%).

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 422.90% this year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 131.52M, and float is at 109.59M with Short Float at 4.96%.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -14.38% down over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 18.80% higher over the same period.