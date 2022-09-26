Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) is -44.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $1.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MDGS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.39% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.39% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -10.29% and -10.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.15 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock -37.69% off its SMA200. MDGS registered -66.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.38%.

The stock witnessed a -14.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.60%, and is -11.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.32% over the week and 8.98% over the month.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has around 26 employees, a market worth around $55.71M and $10.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.88. Profit margin for the company is 67.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.02% and -69.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Medigus Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/30/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 133.00% this year.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 356.99M, and float is at 3.81M with Short Float at 1.49%.