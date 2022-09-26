Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) is -36.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.17 and a high of $6.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NNDM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.7% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 75.7% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.43, the stock is -10.18% and -21.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.03 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock -26.62% off its SMA200. NNDM registered -61.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.72%.

The stock witnessed a -23.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.82%, and is -2.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) has around 345 employees, a market worth around $615.20M and $30.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.98% and -63.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.10% this year.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.41M, and float is at 255.28M with Short Float at 7.68%.