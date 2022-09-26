New Gold Inc. (NGD) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

New Gold Inc. (AMEX: NGD) is -47.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $2.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NGD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $0.79, the stock is 4.10% and 4.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.5 million and changing -9.20% at the moment leaves the stock -40.81% off its SMA200. NGD registered -30.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.30%.

The stock witnessed a 11.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.17%, and is -12.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.05% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) has around 1566 employees, a market worth around $798.30M and $907.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.32 and Fwd P/E is 6.69. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.30% and -60.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 275.70% this year.

New Gold Inc. (NGD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 682.00M, and float is at 680.16M with Short Float at 0.94%.

New Gold Inc. (NGD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) that is trading -19.08% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -32.85% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -55.31% down on the 1-year trading charts.