NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) down -18.99% since start of the year

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) is -18.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NXE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35% off its average median price target of $7.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.86% off the consensus price target high of $8.82 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 25.94% higher than the price target low of $4.78 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is -17.55% and -14.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -9.00% at the moment leaves the stock -21.81% off its SMA200. NXE registered -26.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.49%.

The stock witnessed a -17.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.29%, and is -15.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 6.55% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.40% and -46.04% from its 52-week high.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/08/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 479.28M, and float is at 399.78M with Short Float at 4.00%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE): Who are the competitors?

