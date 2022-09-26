Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) is -64.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $18.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KIND stock was last observed hovering at around $2.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $2.84, the stock is -11.07% and -13.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -41.48% off its SMA200. KIND registered -72.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.44%.

The stock witnessed a -17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.55%, and is -16.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has around 602 employees, a market worth around $1.12B and $297.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -49.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.98% and -84.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.30% this year.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 385.13M, and float is at 152.28M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 60 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Greylock 16 GP LLC,the company’sMember of 10% owner group. SEC filings show that Greylock 16 GP LLC bought 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $3.31 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.92 million shares.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 19 that Sze David L (Director) bought a total of 765,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 19 and was made at $3.31 per share for $2.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.92 million shares of the KIND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, Greylock 16 GP LLC (Member of 10% owner group) acquired 400,000 shares at an average price of $3.39 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 10,299,014 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND).