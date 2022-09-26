PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is -47.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.45 and a high of $57.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAGS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $13.70, the stock is -10.45% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.24 million and changing -2.56% at the moment leaves the stock -16.87% off its SMA200. PAGS registered -76.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.72%.

The stock witnessed a -10.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.98%, and is -8.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has around 8387 employees, a market worth around $4.63B and $2.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.41 and Fwd P/E is 2.18. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.97% and -76.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.90%).

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2022.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.40% this year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 331.29M, and float is at 201.14M with Short Float at 3.53%.