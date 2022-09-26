Positives for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) as stock gains in recent trading

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is 13.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.50 and a high of $33.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CNP stock was last observed hovering at around $31.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.7% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -1.81% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.56, the stock is -1.91% and -0.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 5.83% off its SMA200. CNP registered 27.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.98%.

The stock witnessed a -2.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.39%, and is -1.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) has around 9418 employees, a market worth around $19.93B and $8.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.34 and Fwd P/E is 21.01. Profit margin for the company is 17.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.82% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/01/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.50% this year.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 629.00M, and float is at 628.70M with Short Float at 1.66%.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smitherman Barry T,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Smitherman Barry T sold 16,347 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $31.23 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12529.0 shares.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Smitherman Barry T (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $28.67 per share for $57340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23747.0 shares of the CNP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Smitherman Barry T (Director) disposed off 16,910 shares at an average price of $26.50 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 25,747 shares of CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP).

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (CNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) that is trading 5.40% up over the past 12 months and Exelon Corporation (EXC) that is 17.70% higher over the same period. Sempra (SRE) is 25.38% up on the 1-year trading charts.