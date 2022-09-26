Positives for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) as stock gains in recent trading

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) is -21.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.68 and a high of $11.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $10.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.5% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 16.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is -15.24% and -17.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.08 million and changing -4.70% at the moment leaves the stock -20.58% off its SMA200. DRH registered -20.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.39%.

The stock witnessed a -19.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is -15.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $847.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.33 and Fwd P/E is 12.00. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.28% and -32.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/03/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.10% this year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.83M, and float is at 207.86M with Short Float at 3.27%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tennis William J,the company’sEVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Tennis William J sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $0.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -6.50% down over the past 12 months and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) that is -34.71% lower over the same period. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is -29.20% down on the 1-year trading charts.