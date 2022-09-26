Positives for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) as stock gains in recent trading

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is 35.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $27.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NLSN stock was last observed hovering at around $27.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.71% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 0.71% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.80, the stock is -0.18% and 5.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing -0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 18.51% off its SMA200. NLSN registered 39.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.38%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 18.15%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.23% over the week and 0.20% over the month.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $10.02B and $3.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.59 and Fwd P/E is 14.04. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.53% and -0.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 187.10% this year.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 359.78M, and float is at 358.51M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC bought 7,116,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 at a price of $27.35 per share for a total of $194.62 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98.19 million shares.

Nielsen Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 13 that WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 5,652,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 13 and was made at $27.49 per share for $155.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91.07 million shares of the NLSN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 12, WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC (10% Owner) acquired 6,925,000 shares at an average price of $27.26 for $188.78 million. The insider now directly holds 85,422,000 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN).

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gartner Inc. (IT) that is trading -14.86% down over the past 12 months and WPP plc (WPP) that is -39.67% lower over the same period. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is -14.72% down on the 1-year trading charts.