Positives for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) as stock gains in recent trading

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) is -36.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.16 and a high of $21.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.5% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.90, the stock is -15.12% and -18.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -30.67% off its SMA200. PK registered -41.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.47%.

The stock witnessed a -18.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.20%, and is -14.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $2.77B and $2.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.95. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.14% and -44.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.00%).

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.10% this year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 228.00M, and float is at 222.19M with Short Float at 7.33%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ECKERT THOMAS D,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that ECKERT THOMAS D bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $15.12 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96637.0 shares.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 14 that Garrett Geoffrey (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 14 and was made at $15.34 per share for $76702.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36604.0 shares of the PK stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) that is trading -6.50% down over the past 12 months and Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP) that is -10.18% lower over the same period. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) is -11.92% down on the 1-year trading charts.