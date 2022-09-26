Positives for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) as stock gains in recent trading

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) is -34.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.53 and a high of $20.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBSW stock was last observed hovering at around $8.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $12.97 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.28% off the consensus price target high of $17.89 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 16.19% higher than the price target low of $9.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.18, the stock is -11.44% and -13.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.86 million and changing -7.67% at the moment leaves the stock -36.90% off its SMA200. SBSW registered -40.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.02%.

The stock witnessed a -13.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.77%, and is -6.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.07% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) has around 84981 employees, a market worth around $6.17B and $8.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.68. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.10% and -60.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (40.40%).

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.00% this year.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 705.48M, and float is at 172.34M with Short Float at 8.41%.