Positives for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) as stock gains in recent trading

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: SMFG) is -14.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $7.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SMFG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $7.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.32% off the consensus price target high of $10.99 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -8.63% lower than the price target low of $5.33 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.79, the stock is -4.12% and -4.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.59 million and changing -3.82% at the moment leaves the stock -10.27% off its SMA200. SMFG registered -20.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.21%.

The stock witnessed a -5.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.24%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 1.54% over the month.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) has around 101023 employees, a market worth around $41.53B and $14.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.48 and Fwd P/E is 7.62. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.67% and -25.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 37.80% this year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.85B, and float is at 6.38B with Short Float at 0.02%.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) that is trading -20.10% down over the past 12 months and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) that is -22.97% lower over the same period. Barclays PLC (BCS) is -31.06% down on the 1-year trading charts.